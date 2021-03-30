If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will be placing each individual show on the Feel at Home’s own YouTube channel.

Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website: https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/

Today we are reviewing the “Work and Careers in The Hague Region” by The Hague International Centre. To watch the show, click on the video link: Feel at Home Fair 2021 – Work and Careers

The show was hosted by Gerko Visée, adviser at The Hague International Centre.

During this 60 minutes progamme the following topic were covered.

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/