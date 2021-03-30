If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will be placing each individual show on the Feel at Home’s own YouTube channel.
Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website: https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/
Today we are reviewing the “Work and Careers in The Hague Region” by The Hague International Centre. To watch the show, click on the video link: Feel at Home Fair 2021 – Work and Careers
The show was hosted by Gerko Visée, adviser at The Hague International Centre.
During this 60 minutes progamme the following topic were covered.
- Learn about the key economic clusters in The Hague region and the opportunities for internationals. (The Hague International Centre)
- Job opportunities with Foreign businesses (The Hague Business Agency)
- Job opportunities in International organisations (Europol and Eurojust)
- Connecting Start-ups with Talent (Yes!Talent)
- Insights in which sectors are currently recruiting (Undutchables)
- Volunteering as career strategy (Volunteer The Hague)
For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/