If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will placing each individual show on the Feel at Home’s own YouTube channel.

Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website: https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/

Today we are reviewing the “Impact of Covid on the International Community” programme by the International Community Advisory Panel (ICAP)

To watch the show, click on the video link above.

The show was hosted by Deborah Valentine, ICAP Board member. Unfortunately, due to a traffic issues Robyn Pascoe, ICAP Board member, was unable to appear in the programme.

During this 15 minutes progamme the Impact of Covid on International Community was discussed based on a survey conducted by ICAP last year.

Some of issues covered were:

Impact of travel restrictions

Mental well-being – role of employers

Newcomers – difficulty with integrating and socialising.

For more information about the survey go to https://icapnl.org/coronavirus-february-2021/