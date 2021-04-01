If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will placing each individual show on the Feel at Home’s own YouTube channel.

Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/

Today we are reviewing the “Further Education in The Hague ” show by The Hague Graduate School (part of The Hague University of Applied Sciences) and Leiden University, Campus The Hague. To watch the show, click on the video link.

The show was hosted by Ayesha de Sousa and the two panellists were Dr Manon Pieper-Zwaanstra, the MBA programme manager at The Hague Graduate School, The Hague University of Applied Sciences and Carolyn Barr, International Relations Officer, Leiden University.

During this 20 minute panel discussion they answered questions on the following topics:

What are the different higher education options for non-Dutch students in The Hague?

What courses at Leiden University are taught in English?

Is their collaboration between the Further Education institutes in The Hague?

What is the difference between a University and a University of Applied Science?

What foreign qualifications are recognised?

How many international students does Leiden University have?

What is the future direction of higher education in The Hague?

What is distinctive about student life in The Hague?

How many international students remain in The Hague after their orientation year?

If you have any further questions about either The Hague Graduate School (part of The Hague University of Applied Sciences) and/or Leiden University, Campus The Hague please go to their websites.

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/

Panellists:

Dr Manon Pieper-Zwaanstra, the MBA programme manager at The Hague Graduate School, The Hague University of Applied Sciences.

The MBA is an international master and offered in English and in Dutch, full-time or part-time. She holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Liverpool and a master in European Studies from the University of Amsterdam.

In 2017, she moved back to the Netherlands with her family after having lived and worked in Doha, Qatar, since 2009. In Qatar, she worked for HEC Paris as a Research & Partnerships Manager and Project Manager for Executive Education in the region.

She was involved in the start-up years of their global Executive MBA in Doha, and collaborated with the British Council, Qatar Foundation and EFMD on academic projects and conferences. She also developed educational case studies with local businesses.

As a former expat, she understands how important it is to feel at home in your new town and country. As a programme manager, she meets international students on a daily basis and expats who live and work in the Netherlands and decide to develop themselves professionally while being here.

For more information go to: www.thehaguegraduateschool.com or www.thehagueuniversity.com

Carolyn Barr, International Relations Officer, Leiden University has worked in recruitment and marketing within international higher education since 2005. Her experience spans three systems of higher education and two formats: online as well as brick-and-mortar institutions.

Carolyn began her career in education as a recruitment specialist, team leader and trainer in the British system, then continued her career as Associate Director of Admissions at a private American institution. Currently she spends her time as the central International Relations Adviser at the oldest Dutch research university in the Netherlands: Leiden University, working with prospective international bachelor and master students through the decision process in choosing the next step in their academic career.

Carolyn is an accomplished public speaker within higher education conference circles, with an expertise on Studying in the Netherlands. Originally from Canada, Carolyn emigrated to the Netherlands over 15 years ago. As a result, she has insight in what it means to be an expat in a new country, and to acclimatize to Dutch culture and opportunities.

For more information go to https://www.universiteitleiden.nl/en/the-hague

Host:

Ayesha de Sousa – presenter, DutchBuzZ Whether you are new to THE HAGUE or have been here for years, DutchbuzZ is here to help you feel like this is your city. In their weekly radio broadcast, they tell you, in English, what is happening around you, and how you can make the most of your time here.