If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will placing each individual show on the Feel at Home own YouTube channel.

Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/

Today we are reviewing the “No Dutch? No Problem – Volunteer!” programme by Volunteer The Hague.

To watch the programme, click on the video link: https://youtu.be/a7Ao6InfxmI

The programme was hosted by Tetyana Benzeroual, Project Manager and Advisor, Volunteer The Hague.

If you are looking for extra ways to extend your support network, help others, get to know Dutch better or broaden your CV? Volunteering is the perfect way to gain some new experiences, skills and to expand your network in The Netherlands.

Many internationals who come to the Netherlands are curious about volunteering and connecting with local Dutch non-profit organizations, but don’t know where to start. How can one find opportunities? Are Dutch language skills necessary? And what are the benefits of volunteering?

The 30 minutes programme is split into three segments:

Representatives from volunteer organisations Access and Wool for Warmth discuss volunteering.

A short film about Volunteer The Hague’s services

Two international volunteers share their experiences and motivations for volunteering and discuss the benefits such as how it can be a great way to network, gain job skills, and expand your social circle!

Volunteer The Hague is a project funded and founded by the Municipality of The Hague and powered by PEP Den Haag. They connect internationals with meaningful volunteer opportunities at local non-profit organizations.

The Volunteer The Hague website hosts hundreds of volunteer vacancies for every age, skillset, and availability. The vacancies on Volunteer The Hague are uniquely suited for internationals residing in and around The Hague and do not require Dutch fluency. They’re confident that you’ll be able to find an opportunity that fits your goals and personality.

Browse their vacancies at https://volunteerthehague.nl/vacancies. If you don’t know what you’re looking for, then try out their Talent Scan tool to see what kind of positions fits you: https://volunteerthehague.nl/talentscan.

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/