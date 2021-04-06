SAMURAI WORKSHOPS brings the ultimate Japanese experience to you!

The company specializes in the martial art of Japanese sword fighting. Kendo as it’s formally called is a way to develop character and to physically keep your body in shape. Especially during these difficult times, it’s important to focus on these things to forget a little about life’s worries and have some fun.

Everyone from the ages of 8 – 99 can join in this 2-hour corona-proof workshop. The safety of both the instructor and participants is of most importance. That’s why the instructor will remain his distance of 1,5 meters. Besides that, the instructor will wear a mask and a plastic shield.

You can request a workshop at the website https://samuraiworkshops.nl/en/ or you can send an e-mail to samuraiworkshops@hotmail.com