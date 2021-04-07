If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and over the coming weeks we will placing each individual show on the Feel at Home own YouTube channel.

Also, the list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. https://feelathomeinthehague.com/2021-list-of-exhibitors/

Today we are reviewing the “Special Needs Education” programme.

To watch the programme, click on the video link: https://youtu.be/WHPqoELKb8c

The programme was hosted by Ayesha Desousa, Reporter and Co-Presenter DutchbuzZ.

What are the education options for children with special needs and how can you access them? A moderated panel of experts presented the support services that are available in the region.

In this 20 minute programme they discussed the following topics:

Role of Centrum en Jeugd en Gezin in care of children in The Hague and support services offered by the centre to children and families.

Educational options available for special needs children and how to access them.

Parent experience of integrating their special needs child into the Dutch educational system.

Panelists:

Winny Vos is a nurse practitioner with the Centrum voor Jeugd en Gezin (CJG) in The Hague.

Helen Claus is an educational consultant and is the founder of the consultancy, Inclusion4all which specialises in educational advice for children with additional needs or disabilities.

Alina Avarvarei is the mother of two boys with her older son needing additional educational support. She has an MA in social psychology and is a certified coach and mentor.

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/