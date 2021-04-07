Guest: Jan Hoogenboom, CEO of NL-IX talks about connected networks and future opportunities.

NL-IX – https://nl-ix.net/​ is a Dutch IT tech company with the largest network of networks in Europe. Jan Hoogenboom, CEO, has started his company in 2001 and attracting hundreds of members and becoming one of the top five IXs in the world. Interconnect Exchange model has proven to be successful and evolved over the years, bringing more synergy between the Internet Exchange and interconnection services. The Hague is a city of grand opportunities for making global impact, doing business and enjoying the high quality of life.

Stay tuned for more videos from this series.

About the How I Got Here Series

The Hague is the world’s known city of Peace and Justice, where hundreds of people every day work towards the better, safer and more just world. This city is home for more than 200 international organizations such the International Criminal Court, Europol, Organization for the Prohibition of Chemicals Weapons and many more… But if you could get a peek behind the scenes of these big names and meet the people who run the top companies, create successful brands, transform industries? Now you can! The Hague’s most influential entrepreneurs, thinkers, leaders and innovators, they are REAL people who live and work in The Hague. Through their stories you will discover our city and opportunities here. You will hear from them why they choose The Hague and what it gave them in return.