Silvia ten Houten (MSc) has lived in Asia, NZ, USA and Europe, and is from a multi-generational family of scientists and biologists. She studied International Business at Maastricht University, the Netherlands.

Eight years ago, Silvia rediscovered her roots in Indonesia, and was inspired to set up a sustainable start-up linking Asia to Europe. She is now founder of GoodHout BV, a start-up producing a new biocomposite material from existing coconut waste streams.

GoodHout means “good wood” and it is with this mindset Silvia and her team is looking to change the world of wood and composites. This bio-based material can replace thermoset plastics and tropical hardwoods in all sorts of interior decorative applications.

With GoodHout and its products, Silvia aims to grow one of the world’s most commercially successful social enterprises, while supporting local coconut farmers and their families in Asia.

For more information visit: www.goodhout.com