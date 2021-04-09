If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. All of the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded and we have been placing each individual show on the Feel at Home Fair’s own YouTube channel.

We have already uploaded all of our Channel 1 programming from the Fair, which focused on the practical information for Working & Living in The Hague.

Over the next week we will provide the reviews and videos for Channel 2 programming which focuses on Enjoying Life in The Hague. Stay tuned because more videos about sports clubs, child activities, nightlife, arts & culture, and community groups in The Hague region will soon be available for you to view. Click on the video link above for a sneak-peak of the shows.