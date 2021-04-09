The Movies that Matter Festival takes place online from 16-25 April 2021, with 30 national and international premieres and a wide range of in-depth programmes.

In the preparation we focused on a festival on location and online. We hoped to welcome you in The Hague, traditionally our festival heart. But it was not to be. Fortunately, the online festival can continue. On our website you can choose from the wonderful range of films and in-depth programmes (with optional subtitles). Because whatever happens, the Movies that Matter Festival 2021 will continue. No Matter What.

Choose from all films and programmes and order your tickets. To buy tickets and watch movies online this year you need to create a new MtM account.

For more information on programming and tickets visit: https://moviesthatmatter.nl/en/festival/programme/#/

About Movies that Matter

Movies that Matter wants to open eyes for human rights. Our core tasks are the screening of human rights related films and the stimulation of screenings of human-rights films. We realise these core tasks with our annual Movies that Matter festival, our educational work, the organisation of events, with advice inland and abroad and the support of festivals worldwide.