Each year, the Feel at Home Fair supports various charities and causes and this year we are supporting the Jessie Rodell Educational Award. If you would like to make a donation, please find details below.

During the Fair intermissions on channel 1 and 2 we played tributes to Jessie from a member of the international community as well as from The American School in The Hague. You can watch the tributes by clicking on the videos below.

Channel 1 – Jessie Rodell tribute (Deborah Valentine) and intermission

Channel 2 – Jessie Rodell tribute (American School of The Hague) and intermission

Channel 2 – Jessie Rodell tribute (Roberta Enschede) and intermission

Channel 2 Jessie Rodell tribute (Georgia Regnault) and intermission

Jessie Rodell

In January this year, a valued member of our international community, Susan James (Jessie) Rodell (December 8, 1945 – January 18, 2021) passed away after a battle with cancer. Jessie was, for many years, a steward of the International community in The Hague. Professionally, she worked at the American School of The Hague from 1985 to 2010, first as Secretary to the High School Principal, then Admissions Officer and finally as External Relations Director. She was also involved with ACCESS and from 1994-2016 she was an Executive board member.

Jessie also served in a voluntary capacity on the boards of several organizations within the American community in The Hague, such as American Chamber of Commerce and Overseas Americans Remember.

She was also an active member of the American Women’s Club (AWC) in The Hague. She served as President (1984-1985) and advisor to many boards. Whenever a group or committee needed volunteers, Jessie was the first to sign on. And one of her specialties was welcoming new members and making them feel “At Home in the AWC.”

Jessie Rodell Educational Award

Jessie’s family have set-up an Educational Award in her name. This international community-wide award will help a person in The Netherlands further their education and has been set up with the help of the FAWCO Foundation.

Donations to fund this award can be made to the Foundation via their website under “How to Donate.” For USA donors the Zelle app may also be used, via the email address of the treasurer: treasurer@fawcofoundation.org. Since the Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization, donations might be tax deductible and, in some cases, American companies may match your donation. For more information about your donation, please contact the treasurer, Kathy DeBest, a former resident of the Hague.

Friends living in the Netherlands or other Euro currency countries may make their donations directly to the bank account of the AWC of The Hague, NL 42 ABNA 0431 4217 57, marking it with their name and (email) address.

For any questions, please contact Georgia Regnault at: awcthehague.parliamentarian@gmail.com