At the European Patent Office (EPO), contemporary art meets science and technology in unique fashion. Since 1978, works have regularly been commissioned from a wide range of artists. The result is a collection of conceptual contemporary art that seeks to inspire our staff by shaping their daily work environment. For visitors from all over the world, it is also proof of the EPO’s commitment to art. Our curatorial work imbues it with social relevance, transforming discrete artworks into a single aesthetic experience. What results is a space that people are happy to work in, because it is increasingly clear that art enhances the workplace – especially in the digital age – by exposing people to original ideas. Art in the workplace creates identity, both internally and externally.

The film “Exploring Art at the European Patent Office” provides unique insights into the creation and growth of the EPO art collection. On the occasion of the collection’s 40th anniversary, it emphasizes the social significance of art in the workplace and how art adds value to the working environment of a public authority operating at the cutting edge of the 21st-century knowledge society. Shot in 2020 in four countries, the film features more than 50 masterpieces from the collection, takes you inside the studios of six artists and introduces you to the architect of the EPO headquarters in Munich, where the art collection first began to take shape.

Exhibitions, digital formats and a comprehensive range of guided tours make the collection accessible to everyone. If you are interested in further information and events concerning the EPO art collection, please register here or visit: https://www.epo.org/about-us/office/social-responsibility/art.html