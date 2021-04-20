If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. The list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. Also all the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded. We have already placed all the live streamed channel 1 programmes on our dedicated Youtube channel. During the next two weeks we will placing the Channel 2 community programmes on the channel.

We began Channel 2 with a special program for children with many fun and interactive activities. Thereafter we have four programs focusing on Sport, Art & Culture, Nightlife and Community Groups. Additionally, we had a special guest appearance by Dutch American Greg Shapiro offering a workshop he calls ‘Dutch Culture Shock Therapy.’

The programmes were hosted by a member of Toastmasters and included chat and live Q&A’s with a local “guide” as well as screening videos showcasing the Expat and International Community. Every hour also featured an Expat’s story as well as the Dutch “Word of the Hour”.

Today we are reviewing the “Children’s Show” programme. The Toastmasters host was Johanne Bade and her local “guide” was Rohinmi Akadiri, an ISH pupil. The show consists of many workshops and activities to keep children and families entertained. The video begins with an introduction of Studio Jocelyn who provides art activities for children. To watch the full video, click on the link below.

During the programme the following videos were shown.

Studio Jocelyn – Introduction

Girl guides – Introduction

Zahara Academy – Calligraphy workshop

Stet storytelling – Night travel

Kilkenndy School of Irish Dance – Irish Dance workshop

Studio Jocelyn – Circle illusions workshop

Direct Dutch Dutch word of the hour – Held (Hero)

Total Football Club – Introduction

Zahara Academy – Calligraphy workshop 2

Den Haag GAA – Gaelic football workshop

Studio Jocelyn – How to make an Easter bunny workshop

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/