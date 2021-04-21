If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. The list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. Also all the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded. We have already placed all the live streamed Channel 1 programmes on our dedicated Youtube channel. During the next two weeks we will placing the Channel 2 community programmes on the channel.

We began Channel 2 with a special program for children with many fun and interactive activities. Thereafter we have four programs focusing on Sport, Art & Culture, Nightlife and Community Groups. Additionally, we had a special guest appearance by Dutch American Greg Shapiro offering a workshop he calls ‘Dutch Culture Shock Therapy.’

The programmes were hosted by a member of Toastmasters and included chat and live Q&A’s with a local “guide” as well as screening videos showcasing the Expat and International Community. Every hour also featured an Expat’s story as well as the Dutch “Word of the Hour”.

Today we are reviewing the “Sports Show” programme. The Toastmasters host was Amal Gupta and his local “guide” was Billy Allwood, a sports fanatic and founder of TheHagueOnLine. During the show 10 videos were showing showcasing sporting activities in The Hague region. The show began with a video from the Zuiderpark Parkrun group.

To watch the full video, click on the link below.



During the programme the following videos were shown.

Zuiderpark Parkrun

Sombroek Golf Academy – Golf in The Netherlands

Voorburg Cricket Club

Dutch International Storytelling Centre (DISC) – Sailing in the sea

MounaMay Dance & Pilates School

International Football Club

Lemonias Tennis Club

Direct Dutch – Word of the hour – Lol (Fun)

HSK Floorball (Haagse Straathockey Klub)

Hij Hokij Club (Ice Hockey Club)

