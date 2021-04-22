Every child deserves to experience the gift of sport. Gen-C-Sports helps nurture and mentor young children between the ages of 4-14 years old through fun and engaging specialized development programs and sports introductory masterclasses created by professional athletes. We are here to create an environment that will give your child the opportunity to fall in love with sports.

We offer 3 types of programs that are age-centric. The Neophytes – The New Kid on the block (Ages 4-6 years old), The Prodigies – The Young Apprentice (Ages 7-10 years old), and our Masterclass Sports Introduction Program – Ages 6 – 14 years old. This enables us to focus on the right age groups and form the right growth development path to get the best out of your child’s true potential.

All our Programs run for 90 minutes giving your child the time to adapt, learn and have fun practicing his or her new skill. During the course of each week, we will work on our three crucial development pillars which are cognitive skills, locomotive skills, and gross motor skill sets. Setting up a solid foundation for these very important fundamentals will help build and boost your child’s overall development skills, grow their confidence and self-belief to enjoy and have fun in a sporting environment and most importantly participate freely in any sport your child wishes to choose without any mental or physical doubts.

The Masterclass sports introduction program is where we hone in on a specific sport. We will use this program to focus on specialty skills and development exercises related to that sport. We will change the sport every month. At the start of each month (sport cycle), Gen-C-Sports will use its network to bring in professionals from their sporting fields to share their love, passion, and knowledge by giving an interactive masterclass session to your child. How good is that?

Gen-C-Sports was founded in 2021 by recently retired professional athlete Wesley Barresi. Wesley has had a successful 18-year span as a professional athlete representing various first-class cricket teams and the Netherlands National Men’s Cricket team for over a decade. He has mentored children at various levels for the past decade and believes all children with the right nurturing and development can enjoy the many gifts sport has to offer.

