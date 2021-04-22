If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. The list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. Also, all the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded. We have already placed all the live streamed Channel 1 programmes on our dedicated Youtube channel. During the next two weeks we will placing the Channel 2 community programmes on the channel.

We began Channel 2 with a special program for children with many fun and interactive activities. Thereafter we have four programs focusing on Sport, Art & Culture, Nightlife and Community Groups. Additionally, we had a special guest appearance by Dutch American Greg Shapiro offering a workshop he calls ‘Dutch Culture Shock Therapy.’

The programmes were hosted by a member of Toastmasters and included chat and live Q&A’s with a local “guide” as well as screening videos showcasing the Expat and International Community. Every hour also featured an Expat’s story as well as the Dutch “Word of the Hour”.

Today we are reviewing the “Art & Culture” programme. The Toastmasters host was Dolors Ambrosia and her local “guide” was Oriana van der Sande, a coach and trainer specialised in Multicultural, Storytelling and Narrative Coaching. During the show 11 videos were shown showcasing art and culture activities in The Hague region. The show began with a video from the DISC storytelling entitled “Welcome to The Hague.”

To watch the full video, click on the link below:

During the programme the following videos were shown.

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/