If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. The list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. Also, all the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded. We have already placed all the live streamed Channel 1 programmes on our dedicated Youtube channel. During the week we will placing the Channel 2 community programmes on the channel.

We began Channel 2 with a special program for children with many fun and interactive activities. Thereafter we have four programs focusing on Sport, Art & Culture, Nightlife and Community Groups. Additionally, we had a special guest appearance by Dutch-American Greg Shapiro offering a workshop he calls ‘Dutch Culture Shock Therapy.’

The programmes were hosted by a member of Toastmasters and included chat and live Q&A’s with a local “guide” as well as screening videos showcasing the Expat and International Community. Every hour also featured an Expat’s story as well as the Dutch “Word of the Hour”.

Today we are highlighting the special guest appearance by Dutch-American Greg Shapiro offering a workshop he calls ‘Dutch Culture Shock Therapy’ based on his recently published book. To watch Greg in action, click on the link below:



For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/