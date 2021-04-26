If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. The list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. Also, all the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded. We have already placed all the live streamed Channel 1 programmes on our dedicated Youtube channel. During this week we will place the final Channel 2 community programmes on the channel.

We began Channel 2 with a special program for children with many fun and interactive activities. Thereafter we have four programs focusing on Sport, Art & Culture, Nightlife and Community Groups. Additionally, we had a special guest appearance by Dutch American Greg Shapiro offering a workshop he calls ‘Dutch Culture Shock Therapy.’

The programmes were hosted by a member of Toastmasters and included chat and live Q&A’s with a local “guide” as well as screening videos showcasing the Expat and International Community. Every hour also featured an Expat’s story as well as the Dutch “Word of the Hour”.

Today we are reviewing the “Night Life ” programme. The Toastmasters host was Ridwaan Jaulim and his local “guide” was Pat Smith, the current nachtburgemeester (night mayor) of The Hague.

During the show 12 videos were shown showcasing nightlife in The Hague region.

To watch the full video, click on the link below:

During the programme the following videos were shown.

Pat Smith – The pirate

Study in The Hague – Grote Markt

Cultuurpodium Boerderij

St Andrew’s Society of The Netherlands

Rewire Festival

Direct Dutch – Word of the hour – Ik hou van jou (I love you)

Hague Hoppers

CaDance 2021

Dutch International Storytelling Centre (DISC) – Stories at the sea

La Bodeguita club

Study in The Hague – Het Plein

Paard

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/