If you missed the online Feel at Home Fair 2021 on the 14th March, don’t worry. The list of exhibitors and their website details can still be found on the fair website. Also, all the eleven hours of live broadcasting were recorded. We have already placed all the live streamed Channel 1 programmes on our dedicated Youtube channel. Today we are placing the final the Channel 2 community programmes on the channel.

We began Channel 2 with a special program for children with many fun and interactive activities. Thereafter we have four programs focusing on Sport, Art & Culture, Nightlife and Community Groups. Additionally, we had a special guest appearance by Dutch American Greg Shapiro offering a workshop he calls ‘Dutch Culture Shock Therapy.’

The programmes were hosted by a member of Toastmasters and included chat and live Q&A’s with a local “guide” as well as screening videos showcasing the Expat and International Community. Every hour also featured an Expat’s story as well as the Dutch “Word of the Hour”.

Today we are reviewing the “Community Groups” programme. The Toastmasters host was Geraldine Danhoui and her local “guide” was Cathy Delhanty, Social Activist, Chairwoman Stichting Wool for Warmth and International Professional Speaker.

During the show 11 videos were shown showcasing various community groups in The Hague region. There was also a tribute to Jessie Rodell by her daughter. If you wish to contribute to the scholarship set up in her name click on this link. As with the physical event the Fair on channel 2 concludes with a dance performance from Zahara.

To watch the full video, click on the link below:



During the programme the following 14 videos were shown

Jessie Rodell – Tribute by her daughter

NL cares

Crossroads International Church of The Hague

Career on a purpose

Irish Club Netherlands

Dutch International Storytelling Centre (DISC) – Will o’ the whisperer

Navrang Indian dancers – Yoga dance

International Women Contact The Hague Club (IWC)

Church of St John and St Philip

Direct Dutch – Word of the hour – Epibreren – ‘perform unspecified activities which should give the impression that they are important, even though they don’t amount to anything’

Indonesian Diaspora Network The Netherlands

Women’s Business Initiative International

Delft MaMa

Zahara Dance performance

For more information about the Feel at Home International Community Fair 2021 go to https://feelathomeinthehague.com/