On the first of May 1881, Hotel Des Indes was officially opened by Prince Frederik van Oranje. The property was originally built in 1858 as a city palace for the treasurer of King

Willem III, Baron van Brienen, before being turned into a hotel. The announcement from 1880 read: ‘This first-grade hotel is the largest in the residency and has been newly furnished according to the standards of this current time.’ 140 years later, Hotel Des Indes is still widely considered to be one of the finest five-star hotels in The Hague.

Jubilee year

‘Hotel des Indes is not just a chic and beautiful hotel. It represents a rich history and is also closely linked to the development of The Hague into an international city of peace and justice. / heartily congratulate al/ employees on the 140th anniversary of Hotel des Indes and express the hope that better times will soon be here for them as well.’ – Jan van Zanen, Mayor of The Hague

Hotel Des Indes, member of The Leading Hotels of the World, will celebrate its 140 year anniversary throughout the year. The festive year will commence on May 1st with a special Jubilee Offer of €140,00 for an overnight stay in a Superior Room, including breakfast for two and a surprise from our Pastry Chef. The offer can be booked during the entire month of May for a stay in 2021

Later this year, the former city palace hopes to re-open its restaurant doors for exciting packages and culinary surprises, such as our famous Royal High Tea in the lounge.

Stay tuned

Updates regarding the new promotions will be shared on the hotel’s social media channels and on the website: www.hoteldesindesthehague.com/140years