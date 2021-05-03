Did you know that the John Adams Institute is part of a larger European network of cultural institutes who keep tabs on American thinking? In 2020 we have joined forces with like-minded American institutes in Paris, Rome, Berlin and Munich, in order to bring speakers over from the U.S. together and help publicize each other’s events.

And we can announce a new addition to our network: the Antwerp America Foundation. The AAF is holding its inaugural event on May 4th with an impressive speaker: the American economist Jeffrey Sachs. And we are all invited to join this event for free.

