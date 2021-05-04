Program indoor festival 5 May on TV and online complete

The well-known rock band DI-RECT from The Hague will give a unique concert in Madurodam on Wednesday 5 May. The live performance that can be followed free of charge for everyone will close the Liberation Festival The Hague 2021. The concert can be seen on various websites and via local broadcaster Den Haag TV. There is no place for the public in Madurodam.

Due to the corona measures, the Liberation Festival The Hague is not at the Malieveld this year, but in pop stage PAARD. There it is broadcast live – even without an audience – from 1 pm to 10 pm. Part of this nine-hour festival show is the one-hour concert by DI-RECT live from Madurodam.

Iconic location

“DI-RECT has given a series of streaming concerts at several iconic locations in The Hague over the past year”, festival organizer Gerard van den IJssel explains the choice for the band and the special location. “This concert on Liberation Day is a logical continuation of that. After all, Madurodam is more than one of The Hague’s most popular attractions. Above all, it is a monument in memory of George Maduro, a World War II resistance hero. An iconic location in The Hague in several respects.”

DI-RECT: “Proud and happy”

Bas van Wageningen, the bass player of DI-RECT, is happy that the group can still perform on Liberation Day as was usual almost every year until now. “These are challenging times for everyone, we would do nothing more than tour the country again at the Liberation Festivals. But as we all know, that is not yet possible this year. Therefore we are proud and happy to be able to join forces with the Liberation Festival The Hague to be able to celebrate freedom with a live stream from a special location! ”

DI-RECT scored their biggest hit ever last year with “Soldier on”. At the moment the new single “Wild hearts” from the album of the same name can be heard frequently on the radio. The Hague band will be in Rotterdam Ahoy on 22 and 23 October 2021.

Programming

During the live stream of the Liberation Festival The Hague from the PAARD you can also see performances by the Belgian singer MILOW, the singing duo SUZAN & FREEK, hip-hop artist LAUWTJE, singer MEROL and the rock bands HANDSOME POETS and VAN WANKO. The Ambassadors of Freedom DAVINA MICHELLE, TINO MARTIN and JONNA FRASER will also perform during the broadcast.

Songs for Freedom

During the Liberation Festival The Hague, the previously postponed final of TALENT EVENT, the music competition for young musicians from The Hague and the surrounding area, will also take place, this year on the theme of Songs For Freedom. The battle is between rappers D. MEIJER and NORDIN, rock bands THE SIN BIN and BLUESIDE, and the singer / songwriters duo JOAZ. The winner of this competition will take home a thousand euros and will be able to perform at various summer festivals in The Hague in 2022, among other things.

The full program of the Liberation Festival The Hague is as follows (approximate times):

ASN BANK STAGE

3:30 pm From Wanko

5:00 pm Handsome Poets

7.15 pm Suzan & Freek

8.30 pm Milow

SENA PERFORMERS STAGE

1.15-4.00 pm Final Talent Event / Songs for Freedom with D. Meijer, Nordin, JOAZ, The Sin Bin and Blueside

6.30 pm Lauwtje

8 pm Merol

AMBASSADORS OF FREEDOM

4.30 pm Jonna Fraser

5.30 pm Tino Martin

6:45 pm Davina Michelle

MADURODAM

10 pm DI-RECT

VFONDS FOYER

1 pm – 10 pm Central presentation, interviews and reports.

Reports and studio

In between concerts, reports are shown that all deal with the themes of peace and freedom. We pay attention to the Freedom Lectures, the film “War in The Hague”, a school project with poems about freedom, the war collections of the museums in The Hague and Journalist for Peace, Carolien Roelants. There will also be a special edition of the stand-up comedy show Puur Gelul.

From a television studio in the Vfonds Foyer in the PAARD, Nicolette Krul, who was one of the Hague Freedom Ambassadors last year, presents the nine-hour program on The Hague TV and various websites including Bevrijdingsfestivaldenhaag.nl, Denhaag.com, Bevrijdingsfestivals.nl, Denhaagfm.nl and Westonline.nl. Moreover, anyone who wants to can also stream the festival themselves on their own website or social media.

Source: www.bevrijdingsfestivaldenhaag.nl/

Photo: Henriëtte Guest