Residentie Orkest The Hague Plays Beethoven’s Fifth to the Public Friday 14 May, 7.30 pm

Residentie Orkest Den Haag will play works by Beethoven, Monteverdi, Mozart and Tchaikovsky in the Zuiderstrandtheater, as a Fieldlab test concert.* The orchestra is conducted by Richard Egarr, the soloists are soprano Katrien Baerts and tuba player Elias Gustafsson. The presenter of Celebrating Music! is Tijl Beckand. Ticket sales have started on zuiderstrandtheater.nl and residenentieorkest.nl.

After an introduction by Tijl Beckand, the Residentie Orkest, conducted by permanent guest conductor Richard Egarr, opens the concert festively with the Toccata from Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo.

The Flemish, internationally acclaimed soprano Katrien Baerts, known for her powerful, sensual voice and profound, sincere interpretations, then performs two beloved pieces by Mozart: Pamina’s aria Ach, ich fühl’s from Die Zauberflöte and his Exsultate, Jubilate.

After Tchaikovsky’s meditative Andante Cantabile in a special version for tuba and strings with soloist Elias Gustafsson, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony is the dazzling final piece of this special evening, in which the Residentie Orkest can finally perform in public once again. Especially the impressive opening bars, with the seemingly simple four-note theme, make this masterpiece one of the most popular and best-known compositions. “Fate is knocking at the door”, Beethoven once said, but at the end we really hear the victory.

*This test concert as part of the Fieldlab Events is a scientific practical test in which corona measures are released to investigate whether it is possible to safely visit a concert in a full house again

More information about the research can be found on the website of the Zuiderstrandtheater.

From left to right: Richard Egarr, Tijl Beckand, Katrien Baerts & Elias Gustafsson

Photo credit: Claudia Hansen