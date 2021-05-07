DEINE WINTERREISE: a video-opera walk through The Hague

Experience Schubert’s song cycle from Tuesday 25 May individually at your own time and pace in the streets, squares and parks of The Hague.

From Tuesday 25 May, M31 Foundation & OPERA2DAY will present Franz Schubert ‘s song cycle Winterreise as a video-opera walk through The Hague. Along the route there are QR codes with which the visitor can open a film clip on his own smartphone with a song from the cycle, performed by baritone Martijn Cornet and pianist Shuann Chai. Each song becomes an audiovisual poem that enters into a dialogue with the streets, squares and parks of the city. In the songs, a young man tries to regain his balance on foot after a lonely time of distance and alienation. The visitor of Deine Winterreise literally walks with him, experiences the comfort of unforgettable music and may – just like the singer – at the end of the journey, let go of the inner winter and dream of a new beginning.

Multidisciplinary director Robin Coops turned this timeless music into a visual experience in the open air, in which the visitor can experience the songs individually and at their own pace. The videos incorporate images of the location, zooming in on parts that reflect the state of mind of the nameless traveler. In this way, each song enters into a dialogue with the environment, with a place that still echoes its history, as it were. The participant experiences first-hand how individual feelings in these songs express a universal lack of human contact. All too recognizable in times of corona.

Robin Coops, the artistic director of M31, is the driving force behind Deine Winterreise . He wanted to develop a form that makes the corona limitations a strength and to experiment with a new presentation form for the classic song. Now the visitor gets the chance to have an intimate live encounter with a singer, where that is not physically possible at the moment. He was looking for a collaboration with OPERA2DAY, where he was previously involved with Carmina Burana (2018) and A Bite at the Opera-The Fairy Queen (2020). OPERA2DAY’s Serge van Veggel advised on the artistic development of Deine Winterreise and the musical direction is in the hands of Hernán Schvartzman.

For more information visit:

www.opera2day.nl

www.m31foundation.com

Deine Winterreise was made possible in part by Balcony Scenes from the Performing Arts Fund, a temporary arrangement to facilitate meetings between performing artists and the public that fit within the current restrictions.

Practical information :

Deine Winterreise is from 25 May / m September 12, 2021 note to The Hague.

The route can be followed individually and at any time of the day.

Duration of the walk approx 2 hours.

Use of headphones or earphones recommended.

The walk starts at Hollands Spoor Station and ends at The Hague Central Station.

The walk is free.

From Monday May 17 more information about route and starting point

on the OPERA2DAY site.