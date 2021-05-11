The Hague Contemporary Art Weekend creates a connection between art and the public:

City, visitors and contemporary art come together during the fourth edition of the Art Weekend.

Again this year, The Hague Contemporary is organizing a new edition of the Art Weekend. From 8 to 11 July, The Hague will be devoted to contemporary art with exhibitions, tours, talks and pop-up presentations from more than twenty art institutions throughout the city. After the kick-off at the art academy, well-known museums, renowned galleries, experimental presentation spaces and emerging artist initiatives offer the best of The Hague’s art scene.

Versatile program

During the Art Weekend, the city, visitors and contemporary art come together to meet and enter into dialogue. For a wide audience, this is the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in what The Hague has to offer and to take a look at a world that is still unknown to some. In addition to an extensive day program, there is also a night program with art and music. During this full-length program, The Hague Contemporary Art offers young makers a platform to explore the boundaries of visual art, performance and music. A unique crossover club program serves as the afterparty of the regular program.

Unique experience

The Art Weekend offers art institutions the opportunity to come up with radical alternatives to the way we organize our society and set up alternative programming. With the corona virus in their sights, no one knows what the coming months will look like. Fortunately, the art world offers an alternative view of the world, in which existing systems are questioned, social issues are addressed and groundbreaking solutions are proposed. This gives visitors the opportunity to experience this edition of The Hague Contemporary Art Weekend in a unique way.

About The Hague Contemporary

The Hague has a unique contemporary art scene with well-known museums, renowned galleries, experimental presentation spaces, emerging artist initiatives and an international art academy. Easily accessible from Antwerp and Paris, The Hague is the seaside base for many artists and art lovers. The Hague Contemporary offers a platform where the leading art that The Hague has to offer is brought to the attention of a diverse audience of enthusiasts. This takes place in the form of an art agenda and the annual event The Hague Contemporary Art Weekend.

Event dates: 8-11 July 2021

Website: https://thehaguecontemporary.nl/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thehaguecontemporary/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thehaguecontemporary/

Image: Images from The Hague Contemporary Art Weekend 2020

Credits: Studio de Boer & de Vet