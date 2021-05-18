Photo: ‘Athi’ by Jim Chuchu, from A Machine Dreams of African Print (courtesy the artist)

Material Languages; a Hybrid Co-learning Experience from The Nest Collective (Nairobi) – Stroom (Den Haag)

11 May – 9 June 2021

In May, the art platform Stroom Den Haag continues its public program with Material Languages, a project initiated by The Nest Collective from Nairobi, Kenya. The project is part of our experimental program Our House, your Home, an exchange format based on hospitality; engaging international art institutions in a mutual learning process, cross pollinating ideas and practices.

Material Languages, started by The Nest Collective as an inquiry on African textiles and heritage, focuses on the way textiles can help unpack belonging, identity, culture and design. Works and insights reflect on what roles new and contemporary African textiles play, looking at both history and future. Due to the pandemic and travelling restrictions, the project has taken on a hybrid format, featuring a series of online encounters and presentations, and a window display at Stroom.

Since September 2020, three members of The Nest Collective, Jim Chuchu, Sunny Dolat and Njoki Ngumi, have been exploring textiles as a medium to address troubling questions of identity, spirituality, decolonisation and sustainability. Through their experiments they reflect on the past and imagine possible futures of East African textile culture. Is there a continuum of textile heritage for contemporary Kenyan designers to plug in to? Can artists and designers break free from the impenetrably difficult question of the identity of Kenya, and create new textile futures from their own imaginations?

Over the past eight months these and similar questions and reflections have been able to take shape in dialogue between Nairobi and The Hague. Due to the COVID pandemic our Kenyan guests were not able to travel to Stroom, therefore we have been experimenting with the format of an online hybrid residency. How can we learn together and collaborate over a distance? How can we engage our guests with the local creative community of The Hague? In the weeks ahead, a number of private and public online events are organized with persons and organizations who are doing similar and/or related work.

About The Nest Collective

Founded in 2012, The Nest Collective has created works like the critically-acclaimed queer anthology film Stories of Our Lives, which has so far screened in over 80 countries and won numerous awards, and Tuko Macho – a groundbreaking interactive crime web series widely considered to be one of the best African TV series. The Nest Collective also founded HEVA Fund – Africa’s first creative business fund of its kind – to strengthen the livelihoods of East Africa’s creative entrepreneurs.

