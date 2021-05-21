Renowned for its genuine international character and community, Zein International Childcare provides an award-winning pedagogic programme and creates an environment in which every child feels at home. The childcare provider offers English-speaking and bilingual day care (0-4 years), after school care (4-12 years), holiday camps (4-12 years) and fully English-speaking pre-school (2.5-4 years).

In recent years, the demand for English-Dutch bilingual childcare has increased considerably. Through a successful pilot which began in 2019, Zein learnt how to successfully deliver a bilingual programme. In early 2021, Zein expanded this bilingual provision and now offers English-Dutch day care and after school care at multiple locations across The Hague and Voorburg.

The Benefits of Bilingual Care

In bilingual groups, switching from one language to another, from one culture to another, and learning from each other are all strengths acquired by the children. With this comes social-emotional skills ​​such as compassion and the ability to understand differences between each other. Research also shows that children raised bilingually (or multilingually) have better problem-solving skills, adapt better to different environments and pick up new languages better than their monolingual counterparts.

In addition to cognitive benefits, parents see the long term value of their children being exposed to a second or even a third language as the world becomes increasingly globalised. With a high demand for bilingual employees across the world, the ability to speak two or more languages is a great investment into a child’s future, opening up a world of opportunities.

Balancing English and Dutch in an international environment

We aim to balance the nationalities of the children and the language(s) they speak at home as much as possible to ensure a truly international environment where one language doesn’t take consistent predominance over the other. Within each group, one teacher consistently speaks English with the children whilst the other consistently speaks Dutch; each teacher speaks the language they have fluent ownership of, whilst also being proficient in the language owned by their colleague.

Two months after expanding their bilingual service, children attending Zein’s bilingual groups are flourishing, and are enjoying the opportunities which come with Zein’s bilingual programme. Lorenzo, Dutch bilingual teacher at The Estate explains: “The best thing for me is that the kids who could not speak Dutch now try to tell me stories about their weekend in Dutch. The children know that I will reply in Dutch and my colleague will reply in English”.

Efi, Lorenzo’s colleague has ownership of English in the group. She explains: “Some of the children are more comfortable and fluent with the language and others try hard to learn new words through guessing games and group discussions! We are proud of their efforts and we are confident that they will continue to progress.”

What to expect in Zein’s bilingual groups

Bilingual day care (ages 0-4)

Zein’s bilingual day care groups follow Zein’s unique Early Childhood Curriculum. As Zein’s curriculum is based around learning through play, children learn English and Dutch within a fun, social environment rather than through formal language classes. To completely immerse the children in both languages throughout each day, songs and nursery rhymes during meals and clean up time are conducted in both English and Dutch, while the main activities of the day and the twice-daily circle times are delivered in either Dutch or English, with at least one session per language each day.

Bilingual after school care (ages 4-12)

In after school care, the bilingual groups also follow Zein’s varied After School Care Programme of activities, projects and sports. To expose the children to both languages each afternoon they are with us, children enjoy snack time, circle time and activity time in either Dutch or English. For example, if circle time and the outdoor activity is conducted in English, the indoor activity and snack time will be conducted in Dutch.

Bilingual childcare for your children

If you would like your children to reap the benefits of bilingual care, or if you would simply like more information about Zein’s bilingual or fully English-speaking options, contact Zein International Childcare by either visiting their website or emailing info@zeinchildcare.nl.

Day Care, Out of School Care and More…!

Zein has over a decade of experience in international childcare and offers Pre-School and Holiday Camps in addition to its Day Care and After School Care services. Pre-School is for children aged 2.5 -4 and is an ideal option for parents who want their children to socialize, develop and learn, but do not need full day care. At Zein’s fun and engaging themed and multi-activity Holiday Camps, every day is different! With a range of organised sports and activities to look forward to each day, there is something for every child.