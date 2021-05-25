In 1967 composer/inventor/philosopher Dick Raaijmakers started at the Royal Conservatoire with a series of radical marathon concerts called ‘Rehearings’. Unique concerts that attracted lots of attention and were an example for the experimental spirit of that time. Today, 54 years later, the festival still exists as one of the oldest for contemporary music in Holland as ‘Spring Festival’, still alive and provocative.

In winter we are going to leave the building where Jan Boerman, Dick Raaijmakers , Louis Andriessen and many other women and men rocked the bourgeois art-world with their premieres. We soon will move to a new spectacular building in the center of Den Haag. It feels we are closing a certain era and we are heading for a new world with new artistic and social challenges, and maybe new heroines and heroes.

This year the Spring Festival is completely online. We programmed 35 pieces for you. A mixture of independent student pieces, some results of group projects like the collaboration with the Royal Academy of Arts and a collaboration with the KC guitar department. And in between all those colorful and diverse works two special programs: on 28 May ensemble Maze in concert. An evening with 6 new student pieces performed by Maze, an ensemble specialized in interdisciplinary and improv work whose members are leading improv musicians from Holland. And on the opening night 27 the ‘Janssen-Wagenaar Express’, a programme around two iconic Dutch composers and KC teachers, true legends, Guus Janssen en Diderik Wagenaar. A full evening with merely pianoworks in collaboration with the KC piano department. Solo pieces and duets all coached by Ellen Corver and Gerard Bouwhuis who will perform as a duo themselves as well.

All composers will introduce their works in their own specific way to you in short video messages. I wish you all a wonderful and disturbing Spring Festival and hope to welcome you next year after Corona in our new amazing building!

Source and Photo: koncon.nl