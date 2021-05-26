Are you looking for a fun loving, independent and family-orientated daycare? P and A offer quality care tailored to your child’s individual needs.

P and A stands for Aunties Paola and Anny and was born out of our shared love and passion for children and early years education. Our belief that quality outweighs quantity by having smaller amounts of children in each group. This enables us to focus on each child’s individual needs and nurture their cognitive and social development in a loving multi-cultural family environment full of fun and laughter. We are great believers in promoting independence, self-esteem and decision making in our young learners. We have both been working in education for over 20 years and have worked together in The Hague for over 10 years in International Daycare specialising in young children aged 0-4 years.

As Aunties, we pride ourselves on the concept of being fun, warm, loving, loyal and fair in a safe and warm family environment. Our vision is to see your babies grow from a caterpillar into a butterfly, ready to spread their wings and continue to learn from the basics we have taught them – our program is the cocoon to realise this transformation. Teaching them that anything is possible and to reach for the stars is our passion!

At Aunties P and A Childcare, we provide a stimulating, nurturing and educational environment in small classes. This consists of three groups; 0-2 years, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

Our Curriculum

Our curriculum is taught through weekly themes which teaches your child new words and concepts for example: Spring, The Butterflies and Caterpillars, The Sea, and many more. We provide an educational experience to allow your child’s imagination and sense of curiosity to flourish. We achieve this by the way we teach and help fine-tune your child’s gross motor skills; with special attention to the development of their personal, social, and emotional intelligence.

Activities

Indoor activities include arts and crafts, storytelling, music, singing, dancing, yoga, gymnastics, obstacle course, building things, dressing up, and free play. Outdoor activities are inside our own garden and visits to the various local parks.

We Provide

Nutritional, fresh food (two warm meals per day and fresh fruits)

All diapers and wipes are Pampers sensitive.

Out of hours babysitting can be supplied.

We have a vast experience in potty training, fussy eaters, dental hygiene.

We are always ready to greet you and answer your queries, so please reach out to us.

Click our website; www.auntiespachildcare.com and visit us.

Open Monday to Friday 7.00 am to 7.00 pm

Located near to President Kennedylaan.

Easy access to parking