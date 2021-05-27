Dominique Fontaine moved to The Hague 30 years ago and despite a busy corporate job she has always been involved in initiatives to support the French community in The Hague. As President of the Alliance Française, she started the language school for those wanting to improve their French and since retiring she has been the force behind a number of initiatives to promote small businesses run by French and Francophone residents of the Netherlands. These include Agir-FE, a directory of small businesses, and a think tank to reflect on current affairs affecting internationals.

In the context of the elections for Consular Advisors, Dominique tells DutchbuzZ about why it is so important to stay connected to the community.