From Friday 11 June, the Filmhuis will temporarily move to Concordia CC; the building on the Spui is being renovated.

Movie theaters can finally open again! Filmhuis The Hague is also looking forward to receiving visitors again. Only for the time being this will not be in the familiar building on the Spui. Major maintenance will be carried out there in the coming months at the initiative of the owner, the Municipality of The Hague. The Filmhuis is therefore temporarily moving to a pop-up location 800 meters away. In Concordia CC, the newest culture spot in The Hague, accommodation has been found to continue showing the most beautiful films to many film lovers in The Hague until the autumn. In the autumn, the Filmhuis will reopen in its familiar place. Technically fully adapted to today’s requirements, with an exhibition and a renovated café.

Géke Roelink, director of Filmhuis Den Haag: “It is of course unfortunate that right now, after a long closure, we still have to keep the doors on the Spui closed. The good news is that there will be an improved Filmhuis in the autumn. Thanks to municipal maintenance, including renewed air treatment and sustainable heating and cooling. Naturally, we also take the opportunity to implement a number of wishes. At the reopening, visitors can not only enjoy film and peripheral programming, but also an exhibition about film & soundtrack. In the meantime, thanks to Concordia CC and the municipality, we will continue to serve all film lovers in The Hague with the latest offerings and fine classics. Our colleagues are eager to welcome everyone again.”

About Concordia CC

On May 1, Concordia CC opened its doors in the monumental building at Hoge Zand 42. This new cultural center is located in the neighborhood behind PAARD. OPERA2DAY, Firma MES and Muziekcentrum 1001Nachten are also moving into the building. The building will function as a development space for makers from the performing arts and has a theater for 56 visitors (1.5 meter capacity) that will be temporarily transformed into a cinema. There is also a spacious foyer and café.

Practical information

From Friday 11 June, Filmhuis Den Haag will screen the latest films and classics in Concordia CC from Monday to Sunday. Children and family films can also be seen at weekends and during holidays. Ticket sales start on Fri June 4.

Tickets cost 10.50 euros (regular price) and are available online.

Opening hours: on weekdays from 4.30 pm and on weekends from 2.30 pm.

The program can be found at www.filmhuisdenhaag.nl.