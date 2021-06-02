We can go again! On Saturday 10 July 2021 we will go for a walk to support cancer research. We hope to be able to actively draw attention to cancer research, prevention and living with cancer throughout the Netherlands. Of course, we remain small-scale on location and we closely monitor the RIVM measures .

Walk to Fight Cancer / The Hague

Welcome all! We are Love Life. Team The Hague, a group of women joining forces to organise a Walk to Fight Cancer in our beloved The Hague city. Our aim is to raise money for cancer research and prevention via the foundation Love Life. Fight Cancer, supporting KWF Dutch Cancer Society.

You can participate!

Join our 12.5 or 25 km Walk to Fight Cancer / The Hague on July 10, 2021, and invite your family & friends, colleagues, and everyone you may think of to sponsor you personally. We believe that all of us together, our participants walking, their sponsors, and we as the local organisation can make an impact.

Love Life

Our main focus is on raising money for Love Life. Fight Cancer. We profoundly love life. Therefore our aim is to organise an event that breathes good vibes. We want to use this opportunity to promote our city and to raise awareness for (non) littering & sustainability. Quite a promise, but we want to make that effort, showing you the best of our city walking its streets, parks & sights while keeping our footprint limited. Join us. Love life!

Save the date! July 10, 2021

Walk to Fight Cancer / The Hague is a Corona proof event. As restrictions may be altered between now and July 10, we’ll keep you updated with the latest information close to the date. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @lovelifewalkthehague

Next steps

Register for The Hague via https://www.fightcancer.nl/register/walk-to-fight-cancer/default. (Choose Den Haag from the list). Your contribution to participate in the Walk to Fight Cancer / The Hague is €15*. You can also create your own page and start inviting sponsors right away!

Our route designers and creative minds are busy to offer you a wonderful experience while walking to raise money for a great cause. Trust us, it’s gonna be fun!

Walk to Fight Cancer

Love Life. Team The Hague

* Your contribution of €15 will be partly used to organise the event in The Hague. Also, we will take care of your lunch & other goodies. However, it is our promise that we’ll keep costs as low as possible. Contribution euros not spent will be donated to Love Life. Fight Cancer just like all donations by your sponsors!

For more information on how to Join/Participate/Donate:

Annechien@walktofightcancer.nl

www.facebook.com/lovelifewalkthehague

www.instagram.com/lovelifewalkthehague