Hotspot on Noordboulevard offers boundless delicacies under one roof

Foodies, sunbathers and beach lovers can indulge themselves at the Food Hall Scheveningen. In addition to the new Northern Boulevard look, you can experience seventeen world cuisines in one place. With well-known (local) food entrepreneurs and exciting newcomers, there is a choice for everyone. Enjoy summer days with extra large terraces with sea views.

Enjoy the summer in Scheveningen

The Northern Boulevard has undergone a metamorphosis and, with the advent of the Food Hall Scheveningen, rightfully can be called the new hotspot of Scheveningen. The hall is inspired by the atmosphere of a lively, cosmopolitan market full of lights and sounds. Due to the arrangement of the stands at the sides of the hall there enough space – according to the RIVM directives – to order a dish at one of the seventeen food stalls. In addition, the ventilation system with 100 percent outside air ensures a continuous supply of fresh air. Chose something delicious? Find a spot inside or settle down on the spacious terrace and enjoy a panoramic view over the North Sea in the sun.

Seventeen world cuisines

The Food Hall Scheveningen offers boundless delicacies under one roof. For example, well-known concepts from The Hague such as Pazze e Pizze, Diego’s Burgers, Amier, WTF (World Tempting Flavors) and the Resident opened a new branch of their existing concept in the food hall. In addition, the food hall also brought a number of big names to Scheveningen with experience in food halls elsewhere; The Ballenbar, Jabugo, The Sushibar, La Catrina and Churros & more. Also consider new names: The Scheveningen Oyster, Meat on a Stick, Saigon Street Food, Frozen Sweets and Dim Sum at Wan Tsam are entrepreneurs who first settled case started in Scheveningen. Pad Thai and Gyros Express are concepts that are already well known in the Netherlands.



For more information about Food Hall Scheveningen

Address: Strandweg 161, 2586 ZZ The Hague

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/foodhallscheveningen/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foodhall.scheveningen/

Website: https://www.foodhallscheveningen.nl/