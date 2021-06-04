Fiona Passantino: People working from home and kids toiling away behind their screens instead of attending school. For some of us the learning curve in digital communication has been steep, while most kids have taken to it like ducks to water. Of course, it can’t replace our social contacts, but without digital communication we would have been truly isolated and even out of a job! Visual communication specialist and corporate storyteller Fiona Passantino has never been busier. Resident in The Hague with her international family, she has brought out a Post Covid Handbook that is proving to be very timely. Lily-Anne Stroobach recently added her to our String of Pearls and spoke to her on DutchbuzZ…

