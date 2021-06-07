After the accommodating, experimenting and improvising, after the mental acrobatics to stay positive, it’s simply wonderful to just say: Welcome back! WE ARE OPEN!

And invite you to come to our Open Day on Saturday, 19th June, 2021

Location: Prinsegracht 27, 2512 EW Den Haag

Register: info@academyzahara.com

See you there!

Leidy Diana Sousa González

Academy Zahara

IF YOU REGISTER IN ADVANCE IT IS FREE

WITHOUT REGISTRATION THE ENTRANCE AT THE DOOR IS 5€

Come and play at our creative sessions! We invite you and your family to get acquainted with our creative workshops for growing children.

– The Fun of Handwriting = Calligraphy

Discover the alphabet and the adventures of writing with our new series richly illustrated Calligraphy books!

– Draw your World

Refine your coloring skills on our original theme coloring pages.

– Everyday Robotics:

Build and create your own electronic toy

– Creativity:

Grow your own paper flower

Web site:

www.academyzahara.com

Register:

Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 12:00 to 15:00

Please take note of the following rules:

https://www.rijksoverheid.nl/…/algemene…/basisregels

Your health is important to us!

We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in all our communities around the world and, according to local authorities, certain in-person activities are permitted in your community. Please make sure to follow the latest official health guidelines and restrictions in your area. We hope you stay safe and enjoy the event!