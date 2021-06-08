Have your say about education in the Netherlands.

The International Community Advisory Panel is carrying out a new survey into views of the international community on education and your input would be most welcome.

This is a follow-up to a survey carried out in 2017 and ICAP aims to find out what progress has been made since then, as well as to update research into your views on schools (both Dutch and international) and special needs education.

What are your experiences of the education system, whether local or international? Have you got suggestions about how to make it better? And how do you find that schools have coped with coronavirus?

It will only take a few minutes and is completely confidential. Take part in the survey by clicking this link: https://icapnl.typeform.com/to/qS8Yvz

Photo: Depositphotos