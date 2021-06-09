Last weekend Madurodam opened the doors of the entire park, including the attractions, for the first time. And what turned out? The Netherlands is happy that we can go out again. The park saw a doubling in the number of visitors compared to the reopening in May last year. Visitors were introduced to the newest attraction, The Flying Dutchman and the newly opened catering point, entirely in Old Dutch style. And although the park is known for its miniatures, visitors also experienced the most beautiful stories and moments from the history of the Netherlands through attractions with digital screens, new technology and interactive shows. Here are 5 reasons why the park is a must-visit.

New attraction; The Flying Dutchman

Besides miniature, Madurodam also has six attractions. In the middle of the park is the newest attraction of Madurodam in the form of a life-size DC-3 plane; The Flying Dutchman. The attraction is decorated in a historic Douglas DC-3 Dakota, which was painted in original KLM colors and bears the name of the famous KLM CEO Albert Plesman. The aircraft, which was ‘flown in’ from Florida to The Hague in October 2018 by land and sea, is equipped with a wide range of impressive show techniques. In the plane you make a flight through time and space that goes beyond flying, and in which the pioneering spirit that has made our country great is central. The experience is more than a flight and takes you from the port of Rotterdam, right through a Mondrian painting and through the Amsterdam canals.

Safe day out for the whole family

Did you know that you can also visit Madurodam for a quiet and safe day out with the little ones? Due to the clear layout, the park is ideal for children aged 0-5 years. Let the kids run around in one of the two large playgrounds, one of which is fully themed, while you watch relaxed with a cup of coffee (or glass of wine). From the Panorama Café you have an overview of the entire outdoor park, so you don’t lose sight of your kids easily. The protocol ‘Safe Together Out’ has been drawn up in collaboration with other day attractions. In the park, for example, it is easy to keep a sufficient distance from fellow visitors by means of hearts on the walking route.

Looking for water fun

Now that the mercury is slowly rising, we are massively looking for water fun. In the park you will find various water activities. For example, you can regulate port traffic, play the Hansje Brinker game to avoid getting a wet park or close the Oosterscheldekering in time so that the Netherlands does not get flooded. One of the newer indoor attractions is the Waterwolf. In the attraction you can experience through an interactive show how the Dutch made land in an impossible place from water and drained the immense Haarlemmermeer.

Maduro date

Are you looking for a nice date this summer? Then you can go for a Maduro date. You don’t have to worry about silence, because there is plenty to talk about if you test each other’s knowledge about the Netherlands together. The combination of walking and discovering the park and each other offers a very relaxed way to get to know the other better. Then step together in The Flying Dutchman to go on a journey of discovery through the Netherlands and finish with a drink in the Panorama Café. Ideal date, right?

Madurodam in full bloom

Madurodam may have been closed for a while, but a lot of hard work has gone into behind the scenes. After all, there was enough time to prepare the park for the public in peace. A new catering point has been opened on the expo square, completely in the old Dutch style. A number of miniature figures and buildings have been given a lick of paint and the flowers are in full bloom. The park is full of no less than 5,000 real miniature trees, colorful flowers and 15,000 bedding plants. Enough to feast your eyes!

