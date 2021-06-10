The city of The Hague possesses a rich collection of works of art in public spaces with hundreds of statues, plaques, sculptures and reliefs. Information about all these works can be found from this summer on the website Buitenkunst Den Haag (https://bkdh.nl/en/), a project of the municipality in collaboration with Stroom Den Haag. All data per artwork, together with information about meaning and location, are now bundled online and accessible to everyone. It is now possible to go out online in your own city or to use the information as inspiration for a summer outing. On Thursday 3 June, Alderman for Culture Robert van Asten and Alexandra Landré, the new artistic director of Stroom, were the first to take a bike ride along statues in the center on the basis of the new website.

Free open air museum

The amount and diversity of art in The Hague’s public space is overwhelming. The website offers text and images about monuments to historical figures such as William of Orange, Thorbecke, and Drees Sr., but of course also about the striking statue of Harry from The Hague on the Grote Markt or the work Frog with Umbrella by Karel Appel. The site is the gateway to all information about art in public space in The Hague, conveniently organized by artist, time period and type of artwork. It is also possible to search by title or via the map. This way everyone can see whose image is around the corner from him or her. With information in Dutch and English, it is a wonderful new ‘tool’ for residents of The Hague, but also for tourists and online audiences.

Discover the art on the street in The Hague

Whether it’s The Peel Horse in the Schilderswijk or James Turrell’s Heavenly Vault in Kijkduin, we all have a work of art that is dear to us or that intrigues us. The new website makes it easy to find out who the artist is, and whether there are, for example, more images of him/her in the city.

Work in progress

Stroom Den Haag, responsible for the implementation of municipal policy in the field of art in public space, has been asked to manage the new website. We first concentrated on the center. They are currently on the site (more than 170). The works of art in the other districts will be added over time. In total, there are more than 550 outdoor sculptures spread across the city. The website is such a living archive that we like to keep it as informative and up-to-date as possible, together with all users. Occasionally the name of the artist, an exact date or title, for example, is unknown. If users have more information, they can report it via info@bkdh.nl.

EXTERIOR ART THE HAGUE / https://bkdh.nl/en/

Photo: Valerie Kuypers