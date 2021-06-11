The Netherlands has been named the No. 2 best country for LGBTQ+ travel, according to MyDatingAdviser.com. The Netherlands has been given an LGBTQ+ travel index score of 97.6 (out of a possible 100 points).

What makes the Netherlands one of the most gay-friendly countries?

Public acceptance towards homosexuality: 92% of the Swedish public is accepting towards homosexuality, according to a ‘Global Attitudes & Trends’ survey by Pew Research.

Sexual activity for same-sex couples: Legal since 1811.

Civil union rights: Registered partnership since 1998.

Marriage rights: Legal since 2001.

Adoption rights: Legal since 2001.

Military service rights: Includes transgender people.

Anti-discrimination laws: Bans all anti-gay discrimination.

Gender identity laws: Since 2014, sex changes do not require sterilisation and surgery.

About MyDatingAdviser’s Study: The Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2021

To raise awareness of global attitudes for LGBTQ Pride Month, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has released a report on ‘The Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2021’.

If you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community, some countries might be better than others for your next adventure.

There have been major changes in laws and norms surrounding the issue of same-sex marriage and the rights of LGBT people around the world. However public opinion on the acceptance of homosexuality in society remains divided by country, region, and economic development.

To determine the most gay-friendly travel destinations, MyDatingAdviser compared 34 countries across 8 key indicators of LGBTQ+-friendliness.

The data set focuses on the following categories: society acceptance towards homosexuality, sexual activity rights, civil union rights, marriage rights, adoption rights, military service rights, anti-discrimination laws, and gender identity laws.

The 20 Best Countries for LGBTQ+ Travel in 2021:

Sweden Netherlands Spain France United Kingdom Germany Canada Australia Brazil Argentina South Africa Italy Israel United States Czech Republic Mexico Greece Poland Slovakia Philippines

