Aircraft configured with 5G extra pair of eyes at rescue operations

Scheveningen, 9 June 2021 – On the coast of Scheveningen, a drone was used by way of testing yesterday for the detection of drowning persons. The unmanned aircraft acts as an extra pair of eyes in rescue operations, to increase the chance of success. Drones could also be used for surveillance on the water.

The test is an initiative of the Royal Dutch Rescue Society (KNRM), TNO and KPN. It was the first test with a drone where the KNRM uses a 5G connection. Partner KPN took care of this. Based on the images collected, TNO wants to develop software that automatically detects people in need. The test was supported by Drone companies SkyTools and Delft Dynamics.

Search and rescue

The KNRM takes action more than 2500 times every year and brings back more than 4000 people to safety as well. The organization had a busy summer in 2020. The rescue teams went out hundreds of times to save swimmers, surfers and other water sports enthusiasts, in many cases with one of the 75 boats that the KNRM has. Helicopters from the Coast Guard were also used. Drones could be an extra tool in the near future.

The KNRM labels them [drones] as added value and views them as assets. “This test is part of our research into the deployment of drones for the maritime search and rescue (SAR). Based on collected information, we decide how we will start utilizing drones: with which drone we are going to fly, which sensors do we use, where do you send the images”, says spokesman Jeroen Kodde. In addition to detection, drones could also be used for surveillance on the water, the KNRM adds.

5G connectivity

During the exercises yesterday off the coast of Scheveningen, a drone from Dronebedrijf (Drone Company) SkyTools increased the usefulness several times with the help of 5G. “To process the large amount of data from the drone and provide real-time video images, 5G connectivity is essential. With 5G you are also assured of sufficient bandwidth and a better response time, which is necessary to be able to fly safely with a drone, “says Niels Hoffmann from KPN.

“In addition, with 5G mobile data from this case we can keep rescue services available with priority, even if it is just a printer on the network on a full beach. Compare it with a highway. If there is a lot of traffic then you can get a traffic jam that makes everyone run slower. With 5G we can keep a lane free for data traffic for assistance. ”

Thermal imagery

A pickup truck from Delft Dynamics, developer and builder from Drones, served as a start and landing platform. The drone was equipped with a camera that creates high resolution images and of a thermal imaging camera that can detect body heat. The rescue action was coordinated from a special command truck and was where the drone was controlled from. Images from the Drone were shared real-time with the rescue boat from the KNRM. With the help of images and GPS information, the boat turned towards the drowning persons.

The images are now collected and analyzed by TNO research institute. “We have collected a lot of useful practical data on the basis of the five flights that took place under varying circumstances,” says researcher Judith Dijk. “With those test images we will develop automatic recognition of drowning persons. With such software we can find people in the large amount of image data and record their location. In the future, this software can work even more quickly and more efficiently on the basis of artificial intelligence. It could therefore be used for the detection of drivers by other organizations that are dealing with this, such as the coast guard or the navy.

Test garden in the North Sea

The location has not been randomly selected. The tests are part of the so-called test garden in the North Sea. That is a partnership involving the municipality of The Hague, KPN, TU Delft, Sailing Innovation Center, Svašek Hydraulics and the water sports association innovation. Startups and SMEs from the maritime sector and water sports can perform in a test area of ​​10 square miles near Scheveningen under difficult conditions for smart technological solutions. For instance, think of buoys and sensors for measuring wind, flow and waves and movement of ships.