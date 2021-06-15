Monday Evening Pick Ups – Place Your Orders Now

Dear all book an beach lovers,

Luckily some of you still like to read good old fashioned books – getting away from screens for a few hours of relaxation, especially during these sunny, warm days.

Good friends of the club have donated some great reads. Please send an email for a weekly updated list of available books while supplies last.

If you would like for us to reserve a batch for you, get in touch please and we can arrange a handover. We will be picking up orders on Monday evenings so please order before then.

Maximum cost per book is €3. If you take 5, say €10. There are some of course going for €1 or €2 but the donors gave them as a fundraiser for the club so we would appreciate a donation for each book.

There are several books by some authors which you might like to have on your bookshelf. In such cases we can agree on a very good price. Contact us for a list of available books for your summer reading.

Most books are in immaculate condition.

Money of course will go to a good cause.

To request the list of available books and for more information on pick up times please email Mary at: irishclubnl@gmail.com