Many internationals who come to the Netherlands are curious about volunteering and connecting with local Dutch non-profit organizations, but don’t know where to start. How can one find opportunities? Are Dutch language skills necessary? And what are the benefits of volunteering?

Volunteer The Hague is an online resource for expats and internationals who are interested in volunteer opportunities in and around The Hague, to connect with local non-profits that are eager to work with international volunteers and do not require Dutch fluency.

Supported by The Hague municipality, Volunteer The Hague’s goal is to empower local internationals through volunteering. For the past seven years, they’ve connected many individuals with non-profit organisations who are eager to tap into their various backgrounds and skill sets. These organisations list volunteer opportunities on Volunteer The Hague’s website, and volunteers can register, search listings, and apply. The main requirements they have of the listing organizations is that the opportunities be local to The Hague, and that the listings do not require Dutch language abilities.

In addition to hosting hundreds of volunteering vacancies for every age, skillset and availability, Volunteer The Hague provides informational resources, holds informative workshops and networking events year round.

It is Volunteer The Hague’s hope that through these volunteer activities, you can not only connect with the local community in which you live, but also create a broader social and professional network, gain valuable skills that you can apply to future employment, and gain confidence from knowing that you have made an impact to The Hague community. For more information about what Volunteer The Hague has to offer and to create a free volunteer account, please visit their website at www.volunteerthehague.nl .