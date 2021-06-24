Thomas Verfuss – The Hague representative of Journalists For Justice, Thomas Verfuss is always on the ball when it comes to matters of international criminal justice and we at DutchbuzZ have been lucky enough to have him as our regular contributor for the past ten years. Now that the world’s first permanent international criminal court, the ICC, based here in The Hague has a new prosecutor, Thomas has been here to enlighten our international community about what it means for the world of international justice, in this interview with Elena Gkiola.

Related