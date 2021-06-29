A white, orange or red rose? The International Rose Competition returns to the Westbroekpark in The Hague. After a two-year absence, the competition will settle in the rose garden of the park for the sixtieth time.

Which rose is the most beautiful? That decision is not only up to the jury this year, because the public can also vote. Visitors can choose a favorite rose from about 350 rose varieties from all over the world. The roses can be admired in the park in The Hague until August 1.

Alderman Hilbert Bredemeijer is happy that the competition is back. ‘It’s a beautiful park, really something to be proud of. People from all over the world have been coming here to see the roses for sixty years.’

In the video below (in Dutch), Alderman Bredemeijer reveals what his favorite rose is:

Source and Photo: Omroepwest.nl