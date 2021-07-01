PAARD is moving Grote Zaal to Zuiderpark for six summer concerts in August – tickets on sale now!



Poppodium PAARD is moving in the second weekend of August its Grote Zaal to the Zuiderpark. For the concert series PAARD in the Park, a temporary stage and festival grounds are built where music fans can enjoy performances by Di-Rect, Snelle, Waylon, Davina Michelle, Altın Gün and The Dirty Daddies.

“The plans for PAARD in the Park have been ready since last year. Then it could not continue. Now, with a view to good developments, we would like to present this beautiful series of concerts to the city, “says PAARD-director Majel Blonden. The capacity for PAARD in the Park is similar to that of the Grote Zaal of the Haagse Poptempel. Two concerts will be held every day on Friday 13, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 August. Tickets for these shows on Wednesday, June 30 at 10 am on sale via paardinhetpark.nl.

The festival site is built specifically for the concert series. There is room where visitors can stand (and dance) and there is the possibility to sit in loges, just like in a theater. A summer atmosphere is created on and around the festival site and visitors can get snacks and drinks at different food trucks.

Six headliners are taken to the Zuiderpark for PAARD in the Park. On Friday, August 13, Davina Michelle plays in the afternoon Davina, who threw high eyes before her performance during the break from the Eurovision Song Contest. In the evening there is the intoxicated Turkish psych doll of the internationally renowned Altın Gün.

On Saturday afternoon, August 14, Snelle, the most streamed artist in the Netherlands, programmed. In the evening it’s time for DI-RECT, the band that has been at home in PAARD for twenty years. The day it is in the afternoon time for singer / guitarist Waylon, who is a perfect match for a sultry summer day in the Zuiderpark with his great preference for country music. The PAARD in the Park concert series is closed on Sunday evening by the cover band The Dirty Daddies, with an arsenal of special effects to blow away any stage.

During PAARD in the Park, the corona measures used by the government apply. This means that the entrance is worked with showing a corona certificate ✔. As a result, the party can be celebrated at the site without respecting 1.5 meters away. Elsa Blaauboer, Head of Horeca from PAARD: “We want our audience to offer all possible freedom on our festival grounds. Dancing where you want and get a beer at the bar! ”

Photos provided by PAARD