Photo (left to right): Alderman Saskia Bruines (municipality of The Hague), Allard van Hoeken (CEO Oceans of Energy) at Campus@Sea

In the short term, a large European subsidy will contribute to the accelerated further development and upscaling of a floating solar park off the coast of The Hague. In time, this solar park can be scaled up to a capacity of 1,000 megawatts. This is equivalent to a complete energy supply for 300,000 households. The initiator is Oceans of Energy, specialized in innovative offshore floating solar systems. The solar park is unique in the world and has the potential to make a major contribution to achieving sustainable energy ambitions worldwide, without increasing the pressure on the land. The Municipality of The Hague is looking forward to welcoming the project to Campus@Sea, part of ImpactCity, in order to strengthen these and other innovations in and around the sea.

The Hague is looking forward to the arrival of the park. It fits perfectly into the progressive policy of the municipality to support a sustainable economy and new energy. In this, the city is increasingly shifting its focus towards innovation on and around the sea. “We are extremely happy that we can properly spend the available funds from Europe in this way, because the solar park fits perfectly with the task facing us,” says Saskia Bruines, alderman for Economy at the Municipality of The Hague.

“There is an increasing need for clean energy, while land use is causing problems all over the world. Oceans of Energy’s floating solar farm holds tremendous promise to meet this challenge,” she says.

All ard Angles, CEO of Oceans of Energy, agrees: “Our Park is unique in the world. We notice this from the overwhelming interest in our project. If we succeed in using the sea much more efficiently, we can remove the resistance that you encounter with energy generation on land. That makes this project a rock-solid business case.”

Accelerating Collaboration

The solar park will find a home in one of the test fields at sea as part of Campus@Sea in The Hague, which focuses on innovation in and around the sea. “We see a lot of potential in Campus@Sea,” says Allard van Hoeken, “our offshore solar farm is based in one of the unique test fields on site. In a test area of ​​one square kilometer, we have a unique opportunity to further refine our technology. In the meantime, we are looking for an operational base nearby. The partnership can really accelerate the next phase of expansion.”

“This is an iconic project,” emphasizes Frank Puchala, who facilitated the grant application from Kansen voor West. “Multiple use of the North Sea is a current theme and floating solar parks at sea perfectly match the ambitions set in the European Green Deal. So this project appeals to the imagination. Moreover, it is an opportunity for Scheveningen,” he adds. “We hope with this subsidy to accelerate sustainability and also to attract other innovative companies that want to go along with this.”

Great expectations

Allard van Hoeken, CEO of Oceans of Energy: “With our offshore solar demonstrator, we want to show that The Hague and the wider region may be able to meet most of its energy needs with sun from sea. We believe that it will eventually be possible to supply 100% of energy to The Hague and its surroundings from the sea.”

Saskia Bruines: “Oceans of Energy is experimenting off our coast with a possible groundbreaking solution for one of the major challenges of our time. This means that the project fits seamlessly into The Hague’s ambition to be energy neutral by 2030 and the ImpactCity in The Hague. We are watching the developments with great expectations.”

For more information:

www.oceansofenergy.blue

www.kansenvoorwest2.nl

www.impactcity.nl

www.campusatsea.nl