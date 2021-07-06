Bicycle, scooter and car all accessible via one app

As of today, the ANWB is starting a trial in which members can get an overview of shared bicycles, shared scooters and shared cars in The Hague in one app. Shared mobility is booming in the larger Dutch cities. The transition from ownership to use is also clearly visible in The Hague. Traveling with all forms of shared mobility is now possible via the ANWB.

Cities are getting fuller and busier. Shared mobility can be a solution to keep cities accessible and liveable in the future. However, there are many different share carriers, each with its own app. That makes it difficult to oversee the entire offer. With this trial, the ANWB wants to give residents of The Hague and day trippers in the city the opportunity to travel from A to B as easily as possible by bringing everything together in one app.

If the test is successful, the ANWB’s ambition is to offer members a service that allows travelers to choose from a complete range: all forms of shared transport can then be planned, found, used and paid via one app.

A recent ANWB survey into the satisfaction of visitors to coastal areas in the Netherlands shows that The Hague and Scheveningen are poorly assessed in terms of accessibility by car and parking compared to other coastal areas. Almost a quarter of these visitors live in their own municipality. It is therefore important to offer and encourage other transport options in one’s own city, such as shared bicycles and shared scooters.

Shared scooters (Go Sharing, Felyx, Check), shared bicycles (Haagsche Stadsfiets, HTM Fiets, Donkey Republic) and shared cars (MyWheels, Greenwheels, Amber) in the region of The Hague can be used during this trial. Some modes of transport can also be booked directly from the app and can be paid afterwards via the ANWB. ANWB members of 18 years and older can participate. In total, the ANWB is looking for around 1,000 participants to gain a good insight into the need for and use of shared transport. The trial will run until February 2022.

More information and registration is available at: Proef Deelmobiliteit | ANWB