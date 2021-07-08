A brand new Dutch attraction opened its doors recently in Scheveningen – LEGOLAND® Discovery Center. This indoor play area with millions of LEGO® bricks offers interactive play entertainment for children aged 3 to 12 years, along with their family and friends.

Master Model Builder Arjan Groenendijk, together with three school classes from Scheveningen, symbolically opened the attraction by giving Gigi the giraffe LEGO® leaves in exchange for the large LEGO® key that gave access to the attraction, followed by storming a life-sized DUPLO ® block wall blocking the entrance.

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Scheveningen creates a creative and educational play environment with its seven themed play zones such as LEGO® Friends and the LEGO® Ninjago training zone. In addition, there is a 4D cinema, an attraction ride and more.

Every day there is a model builder present who gives special workshops with all kinds of tips and tricks about building with LEGO®. In short, a great voyage of discovery where children are challenged and stimulated to build with challenging assignments and an infinite amount of LEGO®.

Highlighting The Hague

The centrepiece is a LEGO® model of The Hague in MINILAND, showcasing our fabulous city in both daytime and nighttime environments, built from more than a million bricks. Adults and children alike will enjoy exploring and interacting with the miniature but true to life replicas of the Scheveningen Pier and Boulevard, the Kurhaus, Knight’s Hall, Peace Palace and many other Hague Highlights.

Learning in a safe playing environment

The entire indoor attraction has been designed to encourage children to collaborate, think critically and work on problem-solving. Corona guidelines of the RIVM have also been taken into account for the safety and health of the staff and visitors. These may change but at present for example, the direction of walking is indicated, disinfectant is available in several locations by offering a morning and afternoon shift with limited numbers, it’s possible for adults to keep 1.5m distance from each other at all times. The LEGO® bricks and the other areas of the attraction are cleaned between shifts.

About LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre

The LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers are developed by Merlin Entertainments. The Scheveningen branch is the 27th worldwide. For more information and tickets, visit www.legolanddiscoverycentre.nl

All images copyright and provided by LEGOLAND.

Article: Renée Tentori