The fourth edition of the City Pier Night Walk will take place on Friday evening 24 September. The City Pier Night Walk is a unique walking tour prior to the NN CPC walk The Hague. This year again you can choose from 2 different distances: 6 or 12 km. The walking tour runs through the atmospheric, illuminated streets of urban The Hague towards the boulevard of Scheveningen. A special opportunity for hiking enthusiasts to be in motion.

The Walking Tour

The walk starts at 6:00 PM. The route starts at the Koekamp and leads participants along various highlights in The Hague, decorated streets, light elements and music points, to Scheveningen. Together with the entertainment along the course, this should ensure a unique and fairytale experience through the city. In addition to a starting ticket and care along the way, participants also receive a nice souvenir at the finish.

Brain Foundation

This year, the Brain Foundation occupies an important place at the event. The Brain Foundation has been chosen as an official charity for 2021. All participants of the City Pier Night Walk can donate money to the Brain Foundation when they register. Almost four million Dutch people already have a brain disorder. From dementia, Parkinson’s, a stroke, depression and migraine to brain damage after an accident. This is only expected to increase in the coming years. Brain disorders are unfortunately well on their way to becoming the biggest disease in the Netherlands. With the donations, the Brain Foundation can fund research, provide information and commit itself to patient care, rehabilitation and participation. Together we can treat brain disorders and prevent them in the future.

Registration

The City Pier Night Walk takes place on the same weekend as the NN CPC Walk The Hague. You can register for the City Pier Night Walk from 6 years and children up to 6 years old can walk for free. Registration is open today. You can register at: www.citypiernightwalk.nl