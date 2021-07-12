During these summer months what can be better than a private canal cruise with friends and family or colleagues? A canal cruise that offers lunch! You can’t go wrong with a lunch boat from The Hague Boat. Make your lunch unforgettable by having it outdoors on their open boat along the picturesque views of canals. Sit back and relax while our hostess makes sure that everyone is provided with food and drinks.

Capacity

10 – 24 persons

Rate

€ 27,50 p.p.

Includes a 75 minutes cruise, skipper and host.

Weekdays at 13:00 . Please contact them for possibilities in the weekend.

. Please contact them for possibilities in the weekend. A very nice selection home-made mini wrap slices. Some farmers bread with Dutch cheese, sandwich with chicken & baguette with salmon.

On the side, cherry tomatoes, olives and grapes.

Unlimited soda drinks, jus d’orange and mineralwater.

Boarding point near train station C.S Koekamp- next to the bridge.

Feel free to bring your own music. The Lunch Boat has a Bluetooth speaker.

Optional guided tour in English or German for an additional € 25,00 per booking.

Minimum number of participants: 10 persons. If you want to book a lunch boat for less people, you pay for 10 people.

More than 24 persons? Additional boats available. Just contact here for more information.

Check also FAQ

For information on more canal tours visit: thehagueboat.com